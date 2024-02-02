Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 962.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

