L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.