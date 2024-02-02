Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

