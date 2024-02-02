Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ LAKE opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.48.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
