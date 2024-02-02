Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $880.00 at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $655.00 to $880.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $793.27.

LRCX stock opened at $832.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $766.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

