Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.30 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LON:LAND opened at GBX 665.20 ($8.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.46, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 673.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 628.62. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.45).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miles Roberts acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,259.15). 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.26) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.59).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.