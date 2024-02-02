Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LARK shares. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

