Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.