Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

