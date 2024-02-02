Ledyard National Bank Acquires 316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 236.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

