Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 4,884 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
