Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 4,884 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.