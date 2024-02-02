Ledyard National Bank Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.20 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.