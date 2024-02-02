Ledyard National Bank Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.20 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
