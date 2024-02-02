Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,790 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $38.41 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

