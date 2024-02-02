Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Magnificent Meta Platforms stock will double in value
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.