Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $393,436.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $393,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 820,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,685,546.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $24.19 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

