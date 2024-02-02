Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 479913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGD shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

