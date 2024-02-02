Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lightbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lightbridge Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 56.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the third quarter worth $131,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

