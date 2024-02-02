Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 176,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

