Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $64.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,967,309 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
