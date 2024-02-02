Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $64.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,967,309 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,952,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00777623 USD and is up 12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

