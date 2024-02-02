Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
