Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.98 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. 41,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.00. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

