LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTC. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

