Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Lufax shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 315,651 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lufax by 130.1% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 8,423,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

