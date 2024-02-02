Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $461.94 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

