LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,851. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

