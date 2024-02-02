M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

