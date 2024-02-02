MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

