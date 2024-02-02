Manta Network (MANTA) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00006938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $751.55 million and approximately $247.59 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://manta.network/."

