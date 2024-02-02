MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on February 28th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $218.96 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.