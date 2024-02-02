Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $208.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.67 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $244.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

