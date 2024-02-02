Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

MTRN stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Analysts expect that Materion will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

