Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Materion stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. Materion has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Materion by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

