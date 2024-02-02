Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $18.79. Mattel shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 779,003 shares.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

