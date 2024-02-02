Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $33.19

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $32.10. Matthews International shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 33,619 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

