Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Meridian Stock Down 5.4 %

MRBK stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Meridian by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 128,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

