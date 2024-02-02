Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

