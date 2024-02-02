Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 8,601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 408.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 341.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 393.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

RTM stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

