Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $500.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.