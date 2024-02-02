Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.