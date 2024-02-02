Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Booking by 91.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking stock opened at $3,558.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,424.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,169.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

