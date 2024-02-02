Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VNQ stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

