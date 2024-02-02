Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $502.16 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $507.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.40. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

