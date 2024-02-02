Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 3.0 %

FTNT stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.