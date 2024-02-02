Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,985,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

