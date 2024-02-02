Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 659 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $162.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
