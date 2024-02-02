Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on META. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.47.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average of $324.85. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.