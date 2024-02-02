Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.49.

Shares of META stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

