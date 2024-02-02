Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $500.00 at Roth Mkm

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $365.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

NASDAQ:META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

