Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.47

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 12132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

