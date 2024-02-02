Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

