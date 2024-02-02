Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 406 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Trading Up 2.1 %

WAT opened at $324.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.48. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

